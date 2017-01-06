Chief blames stabbing on drug use

HERMISTON, Oregon – A 30-year-old Hermiston man was stabbed at the Dun Rollin Trailer Park in Hermiston yesterday, and Police Chief Jason Edmiston says his believed assailant, a 32-year-old Hermiston male, then drove the victim to Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Edmiston says that police immediately dispatched officers to the hospital when they learned a car had taken off following the event. An official from the medical center called to report a stabbing victim was there shortly before they arrived. The victim was treated for superficial cuts to the head and shoulder blade and released. The person accompanying him was taken for questioning.

Police were still sifting through numerous accounts of what actually happened, and no charges had been filed late Thursday afternoon. Calling the investigation “very active,” Edmiston said that the incident is a sign of the problems that can occur if narcotics are decriminalized.

“I can say with absolute confidence that user-level amounts of controlled substances were a contributing factor into the poor decision making that took place,” he told KUMA News. “This is an example where the quality of life of those people living in that trailer park have been impacted adversely because of those individuals that were involved.”

The park residents weren’t the only people affected, Edmiston said in a prepared statement.

“Due to the location of the trailer park, officials with the Hermiston School District were notified of the incident, and advised there was no direct link or threat to Sunset Elementary some three blocks away,” he stated. “Perhaps this is a political statement, but people across the nation need to seriously think about the pros and cons of decriminalizing certain controlled substances.”