Barreto contends to keep crime lab open

SALEM, Oregon – State Rep. Greg Barreto (R-Cove) was in Pendleton this week to tour the Oregon State Police Crime Lab that Gov. Kate Brown’s budget wants to eliminate. He says his visit made it clear that keeping the lab open is a priority not just for his district, but for all of eastern Oregon.

“I was very impressed,” he said of the visit. “I mean, one, just with the quality of the people they have, but then the job they do, the area they have to cover. There are only four of these labs in Oregon.”

Barreto says he doesn’t think it’s possible that the crime lab in Clackamas or in Bend could fill the gap that would impact law enforcement and victims of crimes that a closure would bring.

“The one in Pendleton covers all the way down through Malheur County – all the way down almost to Winnemucca, you know – a huge area,” he said. “I don’t know how they would do that if it were to be moved either to Bend or to Portland.”

Barreto won’t be alone in his fight to keep the crime lab open. Rep. Greg Smith (R-Heppner) and Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena) also say they will do all they can to prevent the closure.