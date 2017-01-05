Tragedy feared in Marion County blaze

HUBBARD, Oregon – Investigators say arson is the cause of the fire that destroyed a house, detached garage and a shop in Hubbard. Citing an ongoing investigation, law enforcement is not releasing any information about the body that was found at the scene.

The family that lived in the house has not been located. Officials initially issued pleas for the family to contact them if they were not at the home. Yesterday they began the difficult search of the charred structures where the water used to extinguish the blaze had frozen.

Meanwhile, friends and family members fear that the two adults and three children were inside at the time of the blaze. The family’s primary vehicle was at the fire and neighbors and friends told reporters that Keith and Erin Kroeker and their three children were at home Monday night. The fire was discovered early Tuesday.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigators will be back to continue searching the frozen rubble this morning.