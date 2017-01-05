Fines begin for the Quezada family

PENDLETON, Oregon – Mayor John Turner says it’s time the Quezada family started paying fines of up to $500 a day for failing to roof the old city hall building almost 18 months after it was gutted by fire. The Pendleton City Council voted 5 to 3 to begin charging that fine for every day the structure is in violation of the city’s nuisance code.

“The city has dealt with the Quezada family with extreme compassion, patience and dignity for a year and a half since the fire that gutted the building,” he said. “The city did not create this problem.”

Turner says the problem was created by a fire due to negligence and the fact that the building was not insured. The city had previously given the owners of the building an extension on the 12-month deadline to deal with the gutted structure. The mayor says that the council felt the need to begin enforcing the fine after trying to work with the family.

“There have been more than 20 meetings between representatives of the Quezada family or construction people, trying to figure out a path for this thing that works for all sides,” he said. “To be honest, they failed to deliver.”

The council members who opposed levying fines were John Brenne, Jake Cambier and Scott Fairley. City Manager Robb Corbett says City Attorney Nancy Kerns will determine what the fine should be, and the family will have the right to appeal to City Magistrate Will Perkinson.