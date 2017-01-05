Falling tree kills girl

OTIS, Oregon – The 8-year-old daughter of a firefighter died late Tuesday night when a tree fell on her home in Otis, a small community in Lincoln County. North Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded with chainsaws and recovered the body of Zaylee Schlecht just after 11 p.m.

“Word travels fast when you have a tragedy like this,” Captain Jim Kusz said. “Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do except let them know that we care about him and he’s in our thoughts and prayers.”

Ryan Schlecht is a mechanic and volunteer firefighter and responded to the call Tuesday night. It was a hectic time, Kusz said.

“We have trees falling all over Portland and on the coast today,” he said. “It’s one of those unfortunate mishaps that nobody ever wants to see happen.”

He said the home is destroyed from the falling tree. The American Red Cross responded to help the parents and their remaining three children find alternative housing.