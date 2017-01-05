December is the root of all winter

PENDLETON, Oregon – December proved to be the harbinger of winter. National Weather Service Meteorologist Dennis Hull says 18.5 inches of snow was measured last month at the Pendleton airport.

“That makes it the snowiest December at the airport since 2008, and the third snowiest overall going back to 1934,” he said. “2008 was the snowiest on record at 32.5 inches. That was one of those months where we got, I think, around nine to 10 inches out of just one storm.”

The second snowiest December was in 1986.

It wasn’t just snowy. It was also cold. Hull says there were 27 days at the airport where the low temperature was below freezing and 10 days when the high temperature was below 32 degrees. Hermiston had the same number of below-freezing December nights, and had 11 days where the high didn’t break the freezing mark.

In Walla Walla, there were 26 days with lows below 32, and 11 days when the high didn’t reach above the freezing mark. Snowfall totaled 16.9 inches, with the heaviest single snowfall, 4.5 inches, occurring on Dec. 14.