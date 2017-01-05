Boy died of natural causes

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reports that nothing criminal was involved in the death of a 4-year-old boy in the Hermiston area Friday. Undersheriff Jim Littlefield says at the autopsy on Saturday, the coroner found that the boy’s lungs were filled with fluid.

“We believe it’s some sort of respiratory illness, but we don’t have a specific name for that illness yet,” Littlefield said. “We’re still waiting results from cultures at the lab.”

The parents of the boy live in the county. Hermiston police confirm they responded to a call at Desert Lanes Bowling Alley when the father rushed the boy from their home to the mother’s workplace.

Police called medics who took the little boy to Good Shepherd Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Since the illness occurred in the county, HPD turned the investigation over to the sheriff’s office.

Littlefield says an investigator from their office attended the autopsy Saturday and visited the family’s home as well.

“There was nothing suspicious or criminal that we found regarding the death,” he said.

Littlefield says as soon as the exact cause of the boy’s illness is discovered, his office will release that information to the public.