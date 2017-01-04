Wyden sees room for cohesive Congress (video)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After the gridlock that typified Congress in recent years, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) says there are a number of issues that both parties could agree on if they are willing to work together.

“Infrastructure, taxes and a smart but tough trade policy,” he listed. “Those are three concrete, specific, tangible examples of areas where both sides could come together.”

He said fixing the infrastructure will mean more jobs for Oregonians. Tax reform would save people money and simplify filing taxes. A tough trade policy will help bring Oregon goods to global markets.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be areas where gridlock will rear its head. For example, he says he and his fellow Democrats will never support the creation of a so-called religious registry.

“I think you are going to have some sharp differences of opinion on that,” he said. “I think it’s unconstitutional. It’s contrary to what the country is about. But, I want it understood that I try to find as much common ground as we possibly can.”

Rep. Peter King (R-New York) is encouraging Donald Trump to create a federal Muslim surveillance program, modeled after a failed program that was instituted in New York City for more than 10 years after the 9-11 attacks. King says the program was very effective in stopping terrorism. However, following an award-winning series on the program by the Associated Press, the NYPD admitted in court that the program had led to zero leads into criminal or terrorist activity.