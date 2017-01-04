Winter weather means fender benders

PENDLETON, Oregon – Icy driving conditions are plaguing motorists, however Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts says conditions have not been as bad as they have been in the past.

“We still have a lot of fender benders, but we haven’t seen the multiple car pileups,” he said. “There have been no real significant crashes in terms of flip-overs or people being sent to the hospital with significant injuries.”

Roberts urges everyone on the road to continue using caution as a thaw isn’t expected until the weekend. He says the biggest problem is some motorists have a false sense of security because they have four-wheel drive, chains or studded tires.

“Just understand the mere physics,” he said. “With acceleration there’s going to be a weight transfer. With braking, there’s going to be a weight transfer. Those are the times when typically you’re going to break loose.”

Roberts says the biggest headache so far this winter comes from commercial truck drivers who aren’t prepared for the icy surface and become stranded when attempting to make a turn on an uphill portion of the road from a dead stop. In addition to trucks getting stuck, one driver simply dropped his trailer and left.

When road conditions are bad, Roberts says the big tow trucks are already backed up with work on Interstate 84. In the case of the driver who left his load in the turn lane on Southgate, the closest tow truck that could handle that load had to come all the way from La Grande.