Walden begins quest to repeal Obama Care

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia – U.S Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) chairs the committee tasked with repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act for the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. He says skyrocketing premiums and broken promises have to go.

“We’re going to make sure those who have preexisting conditions continue to get coverage,” Walden tells KUMA News. “I mean that’s one issue there’s bipartisan agreement on. And, we’re going to do everything else to try to reform the system so that it actually works for people.”

The new chairman of the House Energy and Trade Committee says that letting things remain as they are will hurt everyone.

“If you do nothing, there’s the enormous hit that comes at our hospitals,” he said. “If you do nothing, fewer carriers will be in the market for opportunities for people to shop for their insurance, and the prices will go higher.”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has produced a rough draft of a replacement plan that he says will spur insurance companies to compete with each other to gain new customers. Democrats argue that the plan should not be repealed until a replacement plan is in place.