PDC joins with downtown merchants on projects

PENDLETON, Oregon – Pendleton Development Commission Associate Director Charles Denight is working closely with Fred Bradbury of the Pendleton Downtown Association. Denight says the latest form of that group of merchants is bigger than ever before with a staff and a permanent office.

“Right now, we’re working on a parking plan and the downtown association is very involved in that,” he said. “He’s got over 60 members now.”

The parking plan will survey business owners, employees and the general public to determine a plan that could make more parking available. Denight says that rather than jumping to conclusions, they want to make sure the problems they address are real.

The association and the PDC aren’t stopping there. They also want to continue the greening of Main Street.

“We’ve got a tree plan we’re working on for downtown trees,” he said. “We’re looking at the possibility of putting in irrigation to cover both the trees and the flower baskets.”

Denight says they are consulting with Pendleton Parks & Recreation to get an idea of the best trees to plant in a downtown environment.