Family missing after deadly fire

HUBBARD, Oregon – Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a family of five after a deadly fire in Hubbard, northeast of Salem, at their home. A body was found while firefighters were battling the blaze.

The home belongs to Keith and Erin Kroeker. They have twin sons and a daughter, all 10 or younger. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says they haven’t been able to identify the person found dead inside the home and they have not been able to locate the family.

Lt. Keith Baldridge says the fire is under investigation.

“With the deceased individual inside and, obviously, with the fire being in three separate structures that are not attached, it lent it to be a bit suspicious,” Baldridge said.

Because of the heavy destruction, the debris and the heat in the home, the investigators were not able to get inside. The fire burned through the house and a shop and damaged the family’s detached garage. Baldridge said the crews had a hard time controlling the blaze.

“They did have some issues in regard to a live power line that was attached to the house as well as just a general lack of water,” he said. “They have to truck in their water.”

The sheriff’s office is appealing for anyone with information as to where the Kroeker family is to call 503-588-5032.