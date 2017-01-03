The Iceman Cometh

PENDLETON, Oregon – Following the snow Monday, the temperature will keep falling. Today the weather will be mostly sunny, and by 5 p.m., the National Weather Service predicts the temperature will drop to four degrees with wind chill factors as low as minus seven.

Highs will climb from 14 tomorrow to around 19 on Friday. Lows will range from single digits to subzero during that period. A 20 percent chance of snow is forecast for Wednesday night through early Thursday.

On Saturday, things will start to thaw somewhat, with a high near 26 and a low around 23 with a chance of rain and snow continuing into Sunday. On Sunday, the region is expected to creep above freezing with ah high of 35. The low is forecast to be 31 degrees. Monday’s high is expected to be a balmy 37 degrees.

The freezing weather can leave people with frozen pipes if they don’t prepare. Outside faucets should have already been drained or insulated. If you have a sink that’s located on an outside wall, leave the cabinet door open so the pipes are exposed to the warm air of your home. It’s also advised to leave a trickle of water going from the faucet at the farthest point of your house.

Experts also advise people to look for other exposed pipes. They could be in crawl spaces or garages. They also need to be insulated.

If your pipes do freeze, keep the faucet open. Running water helps melt the ice. Experts say you can apply heat to the frozen area with an electric heating pad, hair dryer or towels soaked in hot water. If you can’t locate or get to the frozen area, you should call a licensed plumber. Also, NEVER use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or other open-flame device to thaw a pipe.