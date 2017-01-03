OSP wants more teeth in cell phone use law

SALEM, Oregon – The Oregon State Police is supporting legislation that would give the law banning drivers from using cell phones more clout. OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton told lawmakers he’s aware of the frustration from other drivers who see motorists using their cell phones.

“I hear it the same as you all, from friends, family, citizens,” he said. “They say, ‘Travis, I see every third driver on the road’s got a cell phone in their hand. Why cannot you do something about this?'”

OSP is already ticketing between 400 and 500 drivers a month for distracted driving, mainly for using cell phones. The proposed legislation would increase the fine from $500 to $6,000.

Hampton said one problem with catching cell phone users is that they have become adept at using their phone below the dashboard on speaker. He hopes that the big jump in the fine will discourage the scofflaws.

The legislature will consider the bill when they convene on Feb. 1.