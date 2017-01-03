Oregon wants another Real ID waiver

SALEM, Oregon – Flying out of Oregon could become more difficult if the state doesn’t get another waiver from the federal government for the Real ID Act. Oregon has failed to comply with parts of the act since 2009.

David House of the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles says that the refusal to comply is economical and the effects will be felt in 2018.

“That’s when you start to see some enforcement in airports, for example,” he said.

In 2009, the Oregon Legislature passed a law that requires the federal government to pay the costs of complying with the act. Oregon is already in compliance with all elements of the act that don’t require an expenditure, like scanners and computer storage.

“We would need to retain copies of your identity and legal presence documents,” he said.

People would be required to show those documents each time they renew their licenses.

“We would also need to re-check legal presence documents and re-verify a social security number each time you renew,” House added.

If Oregon doesn’t get another waiver, people won’t be able to use a driver license as identification when trying to fly. They would be allowed to use other documents, such as a passport.