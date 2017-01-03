No more statute of limitations on rape

SALEM, Oregon – As of Monday, rapists can no longer evade prosecution in Oregon if three years have passed since the crime was committed. The Oregon Legislature passed a law that does away with the time deadline for first-degree sex crimes. That came after it heard testimony from two rape victims who stood up and told their stories.

“My name is Danielle Tudor and in 1979 an intruder broke into my childhood home, basically hunted me down, beat me and raped me,” one said.

Tudor was 17 at the time of the crime. Her rapist was caught seven years later, but could not be prosecuted for the crime because of the statute of limitations had expired.

“My name is Brenda Tracy and in 1998, I was drugged and gang raped by four men, two of them OSU football players,” the other testified.

Tracy told lawmakers she was pressured into not pressing charges at the time. When she tried, 16 years later, it was too late.

Another bill to benefit rape victims that has been enacted, mandates Oregon’s huge backlog of rape kits waiting to be processed be given speedy consideration. The Portland Mercury reports that in April almost 3,000 untested kits – some dating back a decade – were shipped to a lab in Utah, and in October, 33 of those showed DNA matches to suspects in a national criminal database.