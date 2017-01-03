Council revisits old issue in new year

PENDLETON, Oregon –The Pendleton City Council holds its first meeting of 2017 tonight at 7. One item on the agenda is the status of the old city hall building, which was ravaged by an explosion and fire in July 2015.

The property owner had been granted until Jan. 1 to repair the roof. Technically, the building constitutes a nuisance. City Attorney Nancy Kerns says that whether the council decides to extend that deadline or not, the body still needs to issue a formal finding that the structure continues to constitute a nuisance.

Also during the first meeting, outgoing Mayor Phil Houk will turn the gavel over to newly-elected Mayor John Turner. In addition, new councilors Jake Cambier and Scott Fairley will take the oath of office for the first time. Councilman Paul Chalmers was also recently elected, but he was already serving for Jane Hill, who resigned.

The council will elect its president. That seat is currently held by Councilman Neil Brown.