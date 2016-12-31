OneStat.com Web Analytics

K9 gets his man

LA PINE, Oregon – A 4-year-old Belgian Malinois helped the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office track down a wanted man near La Pine yesterday afternoon. Brolo was  pressed into duty when the suspect, Robert Edmondson, ran from officers who spotted him at a residence in the area.

Deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded and tracked Edmondson in the snow for more than a mile through forested terrain until he exited onto a street. Brolo and his handler, Deputy Keith Slater responded to the area and tracked the suspect for about 500 yards. Brolo found Edmondson hiding about 30 feet up a tree. He then obeyed verbal commands and climbed down from his perch. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Edmondson had a felony warrant out for his arrest from the Oregon State Parole Board for a parole violation. In addition he had recently been indicted by a Deschutes County grand jury for two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree burglary.

Brolo has been with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office since September 2015.

Photos courtesy of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

Brolo tracks down suspect.
Suspect is treed by K9.
