Trooper speaks for first time since shooting

PORTLAND, Oregon – Oregon State Trooper Nic Cederberg was able to speak with his family for the first time Wednesday after undergoing three surgeries for injuries suffered by multiple gunshot wounds.

As of last night, more than $46,000 had been raised on a Go Fund Me page (https://www.gofundme.com/oregon-state-trooper-wounded-1225). On that page his brother, said Cederberg’s condition is improving by every hour and he was brought to tears when shown the page raising funds to cover the costs his family incurs during his hospitalization and recuperation.

“He is extremely humbled that this many people are showing him support when all he was doing was his job,” Jeff Cederberg wrote.

Cederberg is an Army veteran and has been a trooper for OSP for seven years. While OSP did report that he was shot several times by a man fleeing police on Christmas Day, at the request of the family they are not issuing further details about the extent of his injuries.

That suspect, James Tylka, was killed by law enforcement after fatally shooting his estranged wife, Katelynn Armand, in King City and led law enforcement on a pursuit that ended in Washington County. The couple had an 11-month old daughter, Brynn. A Go Fund Me site is also set up for Brynn and more than $20,000 has been raised to help the family raise the little girl. That page is https://www.gofundme.com/brynn-armand.