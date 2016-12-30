City will have HART soon

HERMISTON, Oregon – Hermiston Area Rapid Transit starts running loops through the city on Tuesday. The free bus service is operated by KAYAK Public Transit and the city of Hermiston. Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Director of Communications Chuck Sams says the service makes sense.

“Our Hermiston Hopper was very popular,” he said. “So much so that we decided to work very closely with the Hermiston City Council and planning and services departments to put in a full transit system.”

As with other Kayak routes, the service is free because that’s the way grants are constructed.

“It’s one of the best parts about the grants that we do receive, being able to provide these services for free,” Sams said. “It boosts the economy both locally and regionally, and we wouldn’t be able to do it otherwise.”

HART will be making loops through the city entering the downtown area several times in an hour. Initially, the service will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said that the schedule will be tweaked as the city determines what the riders need, based on the input and suggestions of those who want to use the service.

The bus routes, which are posted on the city’s and Kayak’s websites are designed so that every house in Hermiston is within a 5 to 7 minute walk to a bus stop. And, while it is free to the riders, it’s a major financial consideration for the city.

“Public transit is expensive and this new service represents a major commitment of additional annual funding toward public transit by the city council,” Morgan said in a prepared statement. “Please understand that we view these operating hours as a starting point for a public transit system that we hope will grow into a long-term, sustainable service for the community well into the future.”

More information about the routes is available by calling KAYAK at 541-429-7519.