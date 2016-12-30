Bail lowered in domestic violence case

HEPPNER, Oregon – Sixth Circuit Court Judge Lynn Hampton has turned down a request to raise the $20,000 bail set in a domestic violence case against Phillip Ray Halladay, 46, of Morrow County. District Attorney Justin Nelson says his office asked that the bail be raised to $40,000, while the defense argued he be released on his own recognizance. Instead, Hampton lowered the bail to $5,000.

Nelson says the defense had argued that Halladay is a long-time employee of Union Pacific and could lose his job if he remained jailed. He added that the lower bail did come with stipulations.

“If released, he’s supposed to have no contact with the victims, not to use alcohol – which the state believes was a factor in this case,” he said. “Also, he is not to leave the state of Oregon and cannot go back to the residence where this occurred.”

Halladay was arraigned yesterday. By last night he was no longer on the Umatilla County Jail roster.

The state is bringing several charges against the suspect following an incident at a home on Little Butter Creek Road. He is alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend and threatened the female and her young daughter with a firearm.

Nelson says whether the defendant is jailed or on bail, he will pursue the case.

“Even if he does post bail and is released, we’re still planning on taking this case through grand jury to make sure this case gets processed and handled quickly,” he said.

Nelson’s office will present the case to a Morrow County grand jury next week. Halladay is due to appear in court again on Jan. 5, 2017.