Another mental health facility in limbo

PENDLETON, Oregon – First, Pendleton lost the Blue Mountain Recovery Center, a state-operated facility for the mentally ill. It and a Portland center were closed so that a new hospital could be built in Junction City. Now, after 18 months in operation, Gov. Kate Brown’s budget calls for it to be shuttered as well. That would leave the state with only one such hospital in Salem.

Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus says it’s a crisis that will only get worse if the Junction City hospital closes its doors.

“I have talked about the impact that we are seeing with the number of mental health cases that officers are handling on a day-to-day basis, the number of mental health cases that the jail is seeing on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

Without facilities where the mentally ill can be treated, Primus says it’s inevitable that they commit crimes. What they need is proper treatment and supervision, including medication.

“The crimes that they commit may not be something that is of great magnitude,” he said. “You have your trespasses, your disorderly conducts. But, they escalate. They elevate, and that puts officers in dangerous situations every single day.”

It cost $130 million to build the psychiatric hospital. By closing it, the state would save more than $34 million a year. It would also cost more than 400 jobs.