Snow pack is above normal

SALEM, Oregon – The snow pack in Oregon is above average in every corner of the state. Julie Koeberle with the Soil and Conservation Service cautions against being overly optimistic, though.

“While we started off with a pretty good snow pack, we lost it all really rapidly in April,” she said. “Well, not all of it, but we sure had a record snow melt and that led to really dry conditions early.”

The average snow pack for the state as a whole is 135 percent above normal. That’s great news for skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers, but Koeberle is worried that last April’s melt could repeat itself.

“It depends on what happens in the springtime,” she said. “We’ve got to hang onto that snow. We don’t want to lose it too fast.”

A slow, steady melt in the spring is optimal for irrigation. As things stand now, the Umatilla, Walla Walla, Willow Region has a snow pack that’s 137 percent of normal, as does the John Day region. The Grande Ronde, Powder, Burnt and Imnaha Region is 117 percent of normal. Even the drought-plagued Klamath Region is showing a snow pack that’s 109 percent of normal. The deepest snow pack in the state is in the Owyhee Region at 152 percent of normal.