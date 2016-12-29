Small fire does big damage

PENDLETON, Oregon – A kitchen fire in a home off Tutuilla Road caused about $2,000 in damage Tuesday night. Pendleton Fire Marshal Shawn Penninger says the residents had the fire out by the time crews arrived. It was started because a cardboard box was left on the stove top.

It’s a sign of the holidays, according to Penninger, who is also assistant fire chief.

“Busy holidays with families in town, kitchens are oftentimes a place for gathering,” he said. “Oftentimes we don’t give our electric and gas stoves the space that they need.”

Penninger said being careful in the kitchen is important, but it would be even better if people were careful about everything – from taking down live trees and disposing of them early, to paying attention to those decorations outside.

“We’ve had some heavy winds and outdoor lights, when they get blown in the wind back and forth, it can break the small wires inside,” he said. “That could potentially cause a short or a source of excess heat, which could potentially start a fire.”

Other holiday dangers include candles and space heaters. Penninger asks that people be aware of their surroundings and not leave open flames or heat sources unattended.