Pendleton makes OLCC top 10 list

PORTLAND, Oregon – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission announces the Top 10 list of distilled spirits sold by annual dollar sales and Pendleton Whisky produced by Hood River Distillers made the list at number three.

The Canadian-blend whisky amassed sales of $11,814. It was eclipsed by Jack Daniels Old No. 7 with sales of $14,215 and Fireball Cinnamon at $11,921. In order, the rest of the Top 10 in dollar sales are Jameson Irish Whiskey, Crown Royal, Monopolowa Vodka, Smirnoff Vodka, HRD Vodka, Black Velvet and Maker’s Mark.

HRD Vodka, also produced by Hood River Distillers came in first in liters sold at 852,000. That Top 10 group by volume is, in order, Fleischmann Royal, Fireball Cinnamon, Black Velvet, Potters Vodka, Smirnoff Vodka, Monopolowa Vodka, Seagram’s Seven, Jack Daniels Old No. 7 and Platinum 7X Vodka.

“OLCC is the third largest revenue-generating agency in the state, bringing in nearly $446 million over the last two years,” OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks said when the lists were announced. “It is great to see the top 10 of Oregon sales.”

For more information on where liquor revenue goes and distributions to individual cities and counties for the fiscal year, visit the OLCC website.

