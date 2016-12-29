Flu forces hospital restrictions

WALLA WALLA, Washington – Due to the surge in flu cases, Providence St. Mary Medical Center will implement a restricted visitation policy on its campus to prevent the spread of the disease. The restrictions go into effect tomorrow.

“The intent of these restrictions is to do everything we can to keep people healthy – our patients, staff, families and hospital visitors,” Communications and External Affairs Director Kathleen Obenland wrote in a news release.

Visitors to patients must either be immediate family members or individuals 18 or older. The exception to that age restricting is the Birth Center where healthy siblings younger than 18 may visit, but must report to the nurses’ station before proceeding to the room. During that stop, they will be assessed and given masks to wear for the duration of the visit.

All patients are restricted to two visitors at the time in the hospital. That means anywhere in the hospital building. In other words, a large group of visitors who gather in the waiting room, cafeteria or other public areas and rotate in two at a time will not be allowed.

Visitors who accompany patients for Providence Medical Group clinic or diagnostic appointments who have a cough or any other flu-like symptoms will be given masks to wear and will be asked to use good hand hygiene to protect others.

The restrictions will remain in place until the number of flu cases reported in the community declines.