Cold snap is coming

PENDLETON, Oregon – 2017 will get off to a frigid beginning. National Weather Service Meteorologist Dennis Hull says an Arctic front will move into the area on New Year’s Day.

“This will open the floodgates to much below normal frigid air and several days of well-below-freezing temperatures for nearly all of next week,” he said.

When the cold snap starts it will be ushered in with light to moderate snow, according to the forecast. Hull says that as the mercury plummets, it will be hard to bear.

“Outdoor working conditions actually may become dangerous at times due to the brutal cold,” he said. “Some areas will likely flirt with sub-zero temperatures.”

On New Year’s Day, the high will be 33 degrees and that night’s low is predicted to be around 19. On Monday the high will be near 25 with a low of just one degree. On Tuesday, the predicted high is 11 degrees with a low of minus seven that night. During the day Wednesday, the high is put at near nine degrees.

Bitter cold is already being experienced east of Umatilla County. In Ontario, the Argus Observer reports a baby was born in a car in front of the hospital when the thermometer read two below zero. Channa Williams of Vale had gone to the hospital on Christmas Day but was told to go home because it was too early. When she and her boyfriend returned, they were almost too late.

A nurse who was coming off shift in the parking lot helped deliver the baby girl, who weighed a healthy 8 pounds and 2 ounces.