Wounded trooper gets second surgery

PORTLAND, Oregon – Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg, who was shot Christmas night in a gun battle in Portland, underwent a second surgery Tuesday. Capt. Bill Fugate told a news conference that he is still in critical condition.

Fugate said the 32-year-old officer is expected to face many surgeries following the shootout. He also declined, at the request of the family, to detail how many times Cederberg was shot or to go into detail about the injuries from which he is suffering.

He was allegedly shot by James Tylka, 30, who shot his estranged wife and drove away. The pursuit of Tylka ended in a shootout 20 miles south of Portland that killed the suspect.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified Tylka’s estranged wife as Katelynn Tylka-Armand, 24, of Beaverton. The couple have an 11-month-old child and Tylka also has an 8-year-old son from a previous relationship. The shooting occurred at the suspect’s residence, where he resided with his parents. Both children were present at the time, but did not witness the shooting and were not harmed.