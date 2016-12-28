Winter storm plays havoc with wildlife, roads

EASTERN OREGON – Snow and high winds hit the higher elevations of the region with a vengeance Tuesday. In addition to shutting down numerous roads, the storm was also blamed for killing a herd of elk.

The 41 elk had bedded down for the night on the Richland, Oregon side of the Brownlee Reservoir. On Tuesday morning, the animals attempted to cross to the other side of the reservoir. The ice broke in four places, sending the herd into the water.

Brian Ratliff of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said that when a crew arrived, the ice was too unstable to allow for the rescue of the few animals that remained alive.

Numerous roads were closed due to the blowing snow. One large drift has forced Oregon Highway 237, also called Cove Highway, to remain closed until this morning. Travelers trying to reach Cove from the La Grande area are having to detour onto Oregon Highway 203 from La Grande to Union and then take 237 from Union to Cove.

Other roads that remained closed late last night included Oregon 237 between Union and North Powder and Oregon 203 between Union and Pondosa.