Space heater caused fire

PENDLETON, Oregon – Investigators have determined the cause of the fire that seriously damaged a home on North Main Street Christmas night. It was a space heater.

“The investigation was conducted by the city of Pendleton’s fire marshal along with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office,” Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Shawn Penninger said. “There wasn’t any other indication of possible issues. The space heater was the cause.”

The space heater was on the unoccupied third floor. Penninger said it was being used to keep pipes from freezing. The third floor of the large home suffered serious fire and water damage. There was also heavy water damage on the second floor, and more water damage on the first floor of the house. Meanwhile, Penninger says it should serve as a reminder about the dangers of space heaters.

“It’s very important that people give space heaters their space,” he said. “Always check space heaters to ensure that they have tip-over protection and also to ensure that they are UL certified.”

Penninger said the fire insurance investigator will determine the actual damage done, which could take from two days to two weeks.

Meanwhile, Pendleton Fire Chief Mike Ciraulo took to social media to thank Tiah DeGrofft and the Wildhorse Foundation for the thermal imaging camera grant earlier this year. He called the cameras the saving grace in the battle against the fire.

“Not only did they save thousands of dollars in damage to the structure, but (they) helped us avoid a possible disaster,” he wrote on Facebook. “It allowed our firefighters to see the flash-over conditions as they were developing and allow the firefighters to safely retreat before they were burned and killed.”