Prison on lockdown

PENDLETON, Oregon – Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution is currently on lockdown status. The situation stems from an incident on Christmas Day at about 9:55 p.m.

Public Information Officer Jackie Peck says it all started with a fight among the prisoners.

“Multiple inmates were involved in an altercation which resulted with 10 inmates being housed in our Disciplinary Segregation Unit,” Peck wrote in an email.

She said that one staff member was hurt and had to be taken to St. Anthony Hospital. That individual was treated and released with no serious injuries.

The facility still has video visits available and phone lines are open. In-person visitors are encouraged to call the institution prior to traveling for a visit. The number is 541-276-0700.