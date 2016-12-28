Family is homeless after fire

ADAMS, Oregon – A home fire left a family of five homeless in Adams Monday night. The East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District was called to the fire in a double-wide manufactured home at around 10:18 p.m. and found smoke showing in the front room.

When firefighters arrived, the family of three adults and two children were waiting in the garage. The Athena Volunteer Fire Department gave mutual aid. One adult was injured and was taken to the hospital by Medic 400 assisted by the fire district crew members.

The firefighters used water and a positive-pressure ventilation fan was needed to clear out the smoke and toxic gases.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. The American Red Cross responded in the early hours Tuesday and provided temporary shelter and other necessities to the family.

Efforts are currently underway to help the family financially. When they are firmed up, details will be publicized.