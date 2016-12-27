Smith has high hopes for 2017

SALEM, Oregon – With 2017 about to dawn, Oregon Rep. Greg Smith (R-Heppner) says he hopes it’s a year filled with joy, unlike 2016.

“There’s just so much anger right now in the world,” he said. “I hope that anger can be set aside in 2017 and folks can come together for a common goal of building better communities and a better state.”

Smith also has a strong hope for his fellow lawmakers. He wants them to realize that voters have spoken and with the defeat of Measure 98 have made it clear there should be no more taxes.

“Oregonians have paid their fair share in revenue and at this point in time, we don’t need to raise additional capital,” he said. “What we need to be doing is spending our dollars wisely.”

Smith is firmly positioned to have a voice in that process. In addition to serving as the vice co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, he has recently been named to serve on the Revenue Committee as well. Smith also chairs the Republican Party’s Budget Committee.