Plaza Committee wants to recycle bridge

PENDLETON, Oregon – The old Eighth Street Bridge may get a new lease on life. Plaza Committee Chairman George Murdock says the next big project since the demolition of Webb’s Cold Storage will be to fence off the railroad tracks to keep people safe. He believes the bridge the city of Pendleton is replacing could figure in that fencing.

“Anytime you dismantle a historically-significant structure, which in this case would be the Eighth Street Bridge, you have to do something to sort of memorialize it,” he said.

Whether the project is approved is up to the owners of the track, Union Pacific. That company showed a commitment to developing a food plaza and festival site by paying for the demolition of Webb’s.

“The planning department of Umatilla County has put together some remarkable drawings that would incorporate the most visible part of that structure into the fencing project on either side of the tracks,” he said.

Murdock says that, if the plan is approved, it would appear that trains are passing through the lighted bridge.