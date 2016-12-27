PERS reform coming — slowly

PENDLETON, Oregon – Increases to the public employees retirement system will play havoc with the state of Oregon’s purse strings in the next biennium. Meanwhile, courts rule that a contract is a contract and public employers must pay PERS the agreed upon amount.

InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill tells KUMA News that tier one employees like himself are aging out – so relief will come, just not right away.

“I started in 1987,” he said. “I’m finishing my 30th year. I’m a tier one, and I’m toward the end of the tier one cycle. I’m going to be 52 in a couple of months.”

Tier one employees get the biggest check. They are the people hired in 1995 or earlier. Tier two are those hired between 1996 and Aug. 28, 2003. The payments slowly reduce depending on the date of hire, and a less costly plan is in effect for all public employees hired after tier two ends.

“The six percent – the employee contribution – is basically a 401K now,” Mulvihill said of the most recent group of employees. “They’ve made PERS into a common-sense approach for all new employees.”

Mulvihill says PERS is reformed, but the law states that reform cannot be retroactive. According to The Oregonian, a surgeon who retired from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland is the highest paid tier one retiree, getting $55,280 a month. Meanwhile, Dr. Johnny B. Delashaw is still practicing medicine privately. The second highest paid PERS retiree in the state is Mike Bellotti of the University of Oregon. The former coach and athletic director gets $44,750 a month.