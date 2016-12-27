Fire investigation continues

PENDLETON, Oregon – The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the fire that started on the third floor of a home at 503 N. Main St. Christmas night. Pendleton Fire Chief Mike Ciraulo said the blaze was a hard one for them to fight.

“We attempted to attack the fire from the inside, but the fire was so intense it actually pushed our firefighters back down the stairs,” he said. “For their safety we had to back out.”

At that point the firefighters made a defensive stand from the outside, until they were able to enter the home safely. Ciraulo said the third floor suffered considerable damage and the second and first floors of the single-family home are severely water damaged.

The homeowners were already outside the house when Ciraulo, who lives about two homes away, arrived.

“They met us outside and told us where the fire was,” he said. “They were obviously very distraught.”

The chief was thankful that the fire didn’t exact a higher cost.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured,” he said. “Our firefighters – we didn’t have enough people, as always. We’re always short staffed here in Pendleton. We also had below freezing temperatures. We were slipping around.”

He said the city provided a gravel truck to deal with the freezing water around the fire. Also, other agencies – including Umatilla Fire District No. 1 in Hermiston, the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, and the Pilot Rock Fire Department gave essential mutual aid. He was also thankful for the neighbors of Carter and Nancy Kerns, the owners of the home.

“I’m so pleased to see all the neighbors kicked in, from providing blankets to the family to food and hot coffee for the firefighters,” he said. “Everybody was kicking in to help out. The homeowners were displaced, but a neighbor is housing them now. That’s always nice to see.”

It took about two hours to extinguish the blaze, but Ciraulo says firefighters remained on the scene longer to make sure it did not rekindle.