City paid zero for Sunridge lots

PENDLETON, Oregon – Contrary to some reports, the city of Pendleton did not buy three lots in Sunridge Estates that were behind in both county taxes and local improvement district payments. City Manager Robb Corbett says that they are lots that didn’t get the minimum bid to cover the LID payments at a recent auction.

“The city takes ownership of those properties,” he said. “I think it was reported in some media that we bought the lots. No money exchanged hands.”

The lots were turned over to the city by Umatilla County, Corbett said. It’s a transfer that he is optimistic will reap rewards.

“We own it and now we have the ability to go out and sell it,” he said. “We have every confidence that we’ll be able to sell those lots in excess of what is owed for the local improvement district.”

The city itself submitted bids on the properties during the auction to protect the liens that they hold for the LID. Corbett said they don’t have to pay those funds because the bids themselves were below the minimum asking price set by the county.