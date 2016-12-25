Crews battle Christmas fire

UPDATE: The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire Chief Mike Ciraulo says the family and all fighters are safe. A damage estimate is still pending.

PENDLETON, Oregon – Firefighters from the Pendleton Fire Department, assisted by crews from the Hermiston, Pilot Rock, and Umatilla Tribal fire departments battled a tenacious blaze that started on the third floor of a home at 503 N. Main St. on the North Hill today.

“I live nearby so I was on the scene in a minute,” Pendleton Fire Chief Mike Ciraulo said. “We started with an aggressive attack on the fire, but my crews were driven out.”

The firefighters then mounted a defensive attack on the third and second floors.

“It’s a large house with a lot of hidden places,” Ciraulo said. “I was gravely concerned for the safety of my firefighters.”

He says the firefighters tried to limit the water damage that naturally occurred on the first floor. He said that while the blaze had been brought under control, firefighters would be on the scene until after midnight to ensure the blaze was out.

Ciraulo says all people involved are in good shape and there were no injuries sustained. The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have yet to be calculated as crews remain on the scene.