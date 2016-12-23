Report focuses on keeping teachers teaching

SALEM, Oregon – Gov. Kate Brown’s Council on Educator Advancement has issued a report that suggests strategies to keep teachers from leaving the field. InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill says it’s an important goal and he likes what the report suggests.

“The recommendations that came out look great to me because we know that the most important person that makes the biggest difference in education is a classroom teacher,” he said.

Mulvihill said all other personnel should be viewed simply as support for the teachers.

The council’s recommendation include helping teachers and administrators early in their careers, especially those who teach in high-poverty schools. Mulvihill says the earlier they can have that support the better.

“If you work at a high poverty school, six out of 10 teachers don’t make it to their sixth year,” he said.

Another recommendation that Mulvihill praised is to create a coalition that works with teachers and partners to more fairly distribute both state and federal money to school districts instead of shorting rural districts. The council also wants the state to work to attract a more diverse pool of teachers by offering tuition breaks and other assistance to bring high school students of diversity into the classroom as teachers.