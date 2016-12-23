Legislators get committee assignments

SALEM, Oregon – The Oregon Legislature will convene on Feb. 1. Facing a controversial proposed budget from Gov. Kate Brown, an anticipated leap in the payments due to the Public Employee Retirement System, and the task of creating a transportation plan, the lawmakers now know what committees they will serve on during the session. The three lawmakers from this area will have the ability to influence major issues with the panels for which they have been selected.

Senate

Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena) has been appointed to the Workforce Committee as a new member. That’s the panel that will deal with the retirement payments, and he says he’s ready to fight.

“We’ll be working on PERS reform and seeing what we can do to help slow down that train, because it’s going to be derailed here if we don’t do something significant in this session,” he said.

Workforce will also be the testing ground for a number of bills that can negatively impact small businesses.

“We’ve got some major legislation that’s being proposed that would really hammer small businesses,” he said. “I’m looking forward to trying to bring some common sense and protect businesses in Oregon from government interference.”

House of Representatives

State Rep. Greg Smith (R-Heppner) is the vice co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee. He also co-chairs the General Government subcommittee and sits on the Capital Construction Committee and the Transportation and Economic Development subcommittee. In addition, he is a member of the Joint Tax Credits Committee, and the Joint Transportation, Preservation and Modernization Committee.

In the next session, he’s taking on yet another job.

“I maintain all of my current committees, plus they just added me to the powerful Revenue Committee,” he said. “So I’m going to serve as joint co-chair on ways and means and I’ll also serve on revenue.

It doesn’t stop there. Smith, whose ability to crunch numbers has gained notice in Salem, is also chairman of the House Republican Budget Committee. That adds up to a busy schedule that he says will begin well before the session convenes.

“I anticipate I’m going to be working from six in the morning until easily eight at night every day come the start of January,” he said.

While Smith’s committee assignments are money-oriented, Rep. Greg Barreto (R-Cove) enters his second term with appointments to four policy committees. He will serve as the vice-chair of the Business and Labor Committee. He also will sit on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, the Rules Committee, and the Transportation Policy Committee.

Barreto is also the deputy leader for the House Republican Party.