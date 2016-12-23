Flu season off to a strong start

SALEM, Oregon – The flu season is off to an early and strong start in Oregon. Dr. Paul Cieslak of the Oregon Health Authority says that during the last week of November, 137 cases were reported. That number jumped to 207 for the first week of December. Cieslak urges people to get vaccinated – and not just for their own good.

“I want to emphasize that even if you are healthy and might survive a case of influenza, you might transmit it to someone who’s not,” he said. “So an infant, or an elderly person, or someone with chronic health problems may wind up in the hospital.”

Cieslak says that in the Portland area alone 66 hospitalizations occurred due to influenza so far this year, 23 of them during the week of Dec. 4-10. He says the flu vaccine is the most effective way to avoid the illness, and it doesn’t matter when during the flu season you get the shot.

“Flu season lasts anywhere from 12 to 20 weeks and so now would be a great time to get vaccinated, get yourself protected,” he said.