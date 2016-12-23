County joins AlertSense network

PENDLETON, Oregon – Umatilla County is using the AlertSense emergency notification system. Emergency Manager Thomas Roberts says the process of selecting a service was already underway when he came on board, and it’s now up and running.

“Pendleton citizens will recognize it as the system that was already in place for the city,” he said. “We took a close look at that and realized it that was a very good system to use.”

Roberts says the system will not just work on landline phones.

“If they opt in to get alerts on their cell phone, we’ll be able to reach out to them via their cell phones by text messaging, cell phone calls, and possibly even emails,” he said.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, AlertSense provides emergency alerting and critical communication services to alert and protect more than 35 million citizens, employees and customers nationally. It’s service is cloud-based and, in addition to government, its customers include healthcare, education, utility, infrastructure, corporate and nonprofit groups. It was founded in 2002.