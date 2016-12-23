BENT gets in Gov. Brown’s crosshairs

PENDLETON, Oregon – While the proposed closure of the Oregon State Police Crime Lab is in the spotlight in this area, there’s another proposal in Gov. Kate Brown’s budget that also concerns law enforcement. She wants the Oregon State Police to cut its number of narcotics detectives and pull those on drug task forces off of that duty. Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus says that would be a big blow to the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team, which has three OSP officers on board.

“You know, we are designated a high-intensity drug trafficking area for a reason because there are a fair amount of drugs in our area,” Primus said. “We rely heavily on our Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team to try to thwart this behavior.”

Primus says his office works closely with BENT, which is already short on manpower. Trying to make do without the OSP officers would be a real threat to public safety, he said.

“We deal with a lot of drug cases in our office and if they’re not drug cases, they’re related to drugs – like thefts,” he said. “BENT has a feel and a pulse of the community with the work that they do, and I think that would be a true detriment to what it is that we do.”

Two OSP narcotics detectives and one sergeant serve on BENT. Other agencies with officers on the team currently are the Pendleton, Boardman, and Hermiston Police Departments and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. While the Milton-Freewater and the Umatilla Tribal police departments along with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office have had BENT members, they currently do not, according to Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts. He says some local agencies have had to cut their participation in BENT due to severe personnel shortages.