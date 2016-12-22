Smokejumper succumbs to injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – A smokejumper from the Deschutes National Forest died of injuries he suffered from a fall in Birmingham last month. Ray Rubio, 52, was in Alabama to fight the wildfires that ripped through the South.

He was injured while walking back to his hotel from a restaurant, according to the Alabama Media Group. Rubio was alone at the time and authorities said he fell over a concrete railing into a parking garage one story below ground level. He suffered a head injury and a broken knee. He had been hospitalized at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham since the fall.

Rubio was in the intensive care unit of the hospital until his death earlier this week. A support team was on hand for the duration to support his family. At the time of his fall, Alabama Media Group reports he had completed his assignment and was about to return home to Oregon.

“The loss of one of Oregon’s own is heartbreaking and I extend my sincere condolences to Ray’s family, friends and the firefighting community who knew him well,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said. “Ray will be remembered as a loving husband and father who dedicated his life to service and helping others.”

An account to help the Rubio family has been established and can be viewed at https://www.gofundme.com/314xctc.