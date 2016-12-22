Serious injury in Deadman’s Pass crash

PENDLETON, Oregon – While the temperature in the lowlands went above freezing, it stayed frigid at higher elevations. Oregon State Police Lt. Mike Turner tells KUMA News that caused several crashes, including one that resulted in serious injuries.

The worst crash happened at about 1:22 p.m. at Exit 228 on Interstate 84 eastbound. Turner says a 2003 Ford Excursion was entering the freeway from the Deadman’s Pass rest area when it lost control on icy roads.

“The Ford began to slide towards the center median when it was struck in the passengers’ side by a 2007 Volvo commercial motor vehicle pulling double trailers,” Turner stated in an email.

The SUV was occupied by four people from the La Grande area. Turner says a rear passenger suffered a head injury and was transported via Life Flight to a Walla Walla hospital. The driver and the passenger on the driver’s side of the vehicle were also injured and were transported to St. Anthony Hospital by ground ambulance. The front seat passenger was not injured. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle, who is from out of state, was also uninjured.

OSP was assisted at the scene by Umatilla Tribal Fire and Ambulance, Pendleton Fire and Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation. No citations were issued as a result of the crash.

Turner reminds motorists to be alert to rapidly changing road conditions during the winter in Eastern Oregon.