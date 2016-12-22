Harsh pot rules could loosen

PENDLETON, Oregon – The Pendleton City Council has approved regulations that carry hefty application fees and background checks for all employees of marijuana businesses. City Manager Robb Corbett says the council discussed the possibility that it is setting the bar too high, but decided it is better to be safe than sorry.

“The council felt like it’s better for us to, at this point, over-work it or over-protect it than to regret that we didn’t have tighter restrictions in place when we started,” he said.

While the regulations and fees are now law, Corbett said that doesn’t mean they can’t be changed.

“I think maybe, in a year, we might be revisiting these regulations and loosening up the process a little bit,” he said.

Corbett says the costs are higher because of the background check regulations, for which the city will pay. If those are loosened up, then the fees could also be reduced.