Crying foul over crime lab closure

The outrage continues to build over Gov. Kate Brown’s proposal that the Oregon State Police Crime Lab in Pendleton be shut down. It is the only forensics facility in all of eastern Oregon. Rep. Greg Smith (R-Heppner) sounded off about it, and the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution opposing the closure.

Smith says the crime lab might not be in his district, but it directly affects public safety for his constituents in Morrow and western Umatilla County.

“This is just something we’re going to have to unite against and work collectively to make sure it doesn’t happen,” he said. “In particular, Rep. (Greg) Barreto (R-Cove) and Sen. (Bill) Hansell (R-Athena) are going to have to take the lead, as this is in their district.”

Hansell has said he will fight to keep the crime lab open, and he believes Barreto will stand with him. Meanwhile, Smith expects other Eastern Oregon legislators to join the fight.

“That crime lab benefits all of eastern Oregon and so myself, and Rep. (John) Huffman (R-The Dalles), and Rep. (Cliff) Bentz (R-Ontario), Sen. (Ted) Ferrioli (R-John Day) – we’re all going to have to unite together to make sure it remains intact in Eastern Oregon,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, the Umatilla County commissioners are also turning up the heat on Brown, passing a resolution in opposition to the crime lab closure. Board Chairman George Murdock says her proposal just doesn’t make sense.

“The nearest crime lab would be 212 miles away in Clackamas County,” he said. “That certainly has a huge impact on the ability to be on a crime scene in a timely manner. It just doesn’t make any sense to have such a critical service unavailable to the citizens of eastern Oregon.”

In addition to having to wait for forensics investigators to make the trek through the Columbia River Gorge to collect evidence at a crime scene, Murdock said it will also slow down the justice system, since those technicians will have to drive to the county to testify in court cases.