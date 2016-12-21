Seat belt scofflaw faces serious charges

PENDLETON, Oregon – A police officer stopped a woman for various driving infractions early Tuesday morning and, at the time of that stop, noticed the passenger in the vehicle wasn’t wearing a seat belt. While filling out the paperwork, the officer asked the passenger for identification, and the stories began.

Police Chief Stuart Roberts says Benjamin Breazille, 41, repeatedly lied about his identity, date of birth and address.

“They were able to eventually positively identify him,” Roberts said. “When they confronted him with his true identity, he admitted it was him. He had outstanding felony warrants.”

Roberts said that’s when the charges against Breazille began to grow.

“We are able to close a case pending from the middle of November where he committed criminal offenses of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, assault 4, and robbery,” he said.

Roberts said a vehicle owner on Northwest Bailey Avenue saw Breazille, who he only knew by his first name, breaking into the car. He approached the suspect who then attacked the victim, stole items from inside the vehicle and ran.

At the time of the traffic stop, Breazille was carrying either an illegal knife (either gravity or switchblade). Because he is a convicted felon charges of carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon were added.

He is being held on $37,000 bond at Umatilla County Jail.