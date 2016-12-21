Pendleton House is number one

PENDLETON, Oregon – The top 100 destinations in Oregon were announced earlier this month by Travel Oregon. The awards were based on a mathematical formula based on customer reviews appearing on Trip Advisor, Google, and Yelp.

Tracy Bosen, who owns the Pendleton House Bed and Breakfast along with Kevin Michel, was notified it was among the top 100. So he and representatives from the other 99 destinations, headed for Portland to accept their awards. It was suspenseful.

“One by one, they kept reading off from number 100 down to number one,” he said, saying at one point he was surprised to find himself hoping they’d be in the top 50. “Our name was not being read. We got a little bit excited there at the end and , lo and behold, we ended up being number one.”

Bosen said that the staff at Pendleton House play a big part in keeping their customers satisfied, but he says most of the credit goes to the entire community.

“If you look at the reviews, they talk about not just the place, but what a wonderful place Pendleton is,” he said. “This is not just about the historic Pendleton inn. This is all about the community of Pendleton as a whole.”

In being named number one, Pendleton House beat out a number of well known destinations – many of them very high profile in the tourism industry. They include the Tillamook Cheese Factory, the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, Crater Lake National Park, the Portland Farmers Market and Mt. Hood Meadows.