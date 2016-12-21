Council sets marijuana regulations

PENDLETON, Oregon – The Pendleton City Council approved the regulations that will govern the opening of marijuana businesses in the city. It will cost applicants $1,550 dollars for the initial business license application and renewals will be $950.

The first application to be a marijuana grower or producer has to pay $1,000 for a license application with a renewal fee of $500. Medical marijuana businesses will have to put up $600, with a renewal fee of $300.

The councilors also voted to allow the Oregon Department of Revenue to collect the marijuana sales tax and pay it back to the city.

Also approved at last night’s meeting is a change in the city’s nuisance law. Notifications to property owners will no longer have to be sent by certified mail. Fines for nuisance violations are going up as well. The city will charge $500 a day instead of $100.

Outgoing council members were honored with plaques at the meeting. They are Tom Young, Chuck Wood and Mayor Phil Houk. Mayor-elect John Turner, Scott Fairley and Dale Primmer take their seats at the first meeting of the New Year, Jan. 3. Paul Chalmers is also beginning his first term as an elected council member. He’s already on the council, filling in for the remainder of the term since Jane Hill resigned her seat.